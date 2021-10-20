Kartik Aaryan turns ‘Dhamaka’ trailer launch into an immersive experience

Mumbai, Oct 19 : The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka released on Tuesday and it has ‘detonated’ a massive chain reaction of praises from the audience and the critics alike.

Whats more interesting is the way the trailer was launched. The event saw the boundaries blurring between the reel and real world; Kartik surprised the audience as he emerged from the cover of the darkness. The actor enacted a sequence from the film as he slipped into his character of news anchor Arjun Pathak in front of a live audience turning it into an immersive experience.

Soon, Kartik was joined on stage by the film’s director and producer Ram Madhvani, co-actors Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash, the film’s co-producers Ronnie Screwvala and Amita Madhvani, and Netflix’s Director of Licensing Pratiksha Rao.

Sharing the trailer, Kartik spoke about his experience of working with the film’ director, saying, “It was quite a novel experience of working with Ram sir. Ye film ka design bhi bahut unique hai (the film’s design is quite unique in itself). Ek room mein poori film set hai (the film is set inside just one room) and the most interesting part about that room was that every small thing there was fully functional to help the actors draw their energies from.”(IANS)