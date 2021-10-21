General Observer for 47-Rajabala Bye-Election arrives in Tura

TURA, Oct 21: The District Election Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that the Election General Observer for the Rajabala By-Election, Mahesh Chandra Sharma has arrived and is currently stationed at Tura Circuit House, Tura.

In this regard, citizens have been informed that any complaint, query, information, etc relating to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation may be lodged before the General Observer concerned. The General Observer has been allotted the Room VIP Annex in Tura Circuit House and can be contacted at Mobile no. 9863829195 between 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, the notification in this regard added.