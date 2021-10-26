GHADC CEM’s effigy burnt alleging attempt to sell off B Mahal lands

TURA, Oct 26: Organizations of Pedaldoba region in West Garo Hills along with local nokmas, sordars and senior citizens on Tuesday burnt the effigy of GHADC CEM Benedic Marak alleging the Council Chief had intentions of selling off B Mahal lands from the area, a claim which has been doing the rounds since the last couple of weeks.

A video of the Marak’s effigy being burnt has been uploaded in social media Facebook and the same has been shared by users.

According to a statement issued by organizations from the area on the same day, a public meeting was organized by nokmas, sordars and senior citizens along with local organizations during which the GHADC Chief’s effigy was burnt.

“The CEM is planning to sell off B Mahal areas to the Israel Agriculture Company for his own benefit. He is also planning to construct a solar park along with GPS coordination in all B Mahal areas,” a statement issued jointly by the GSU and the GSMC from the area claimed.

Meanwhile, it was also decided during the meeting to write to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and District Council Affairs Minister James K Sangma seeking their intervention on the matter.