Police foil robbery attempt in EGH, one arrested

TURA, Oct 27: A robbery attempt at Nengpatchi Forest Gate in East Garo Hills was on Wednesday evening foiled by the district police after residents of Dobu informed them leading to the arrest of one of the criminals while the others fled from the spot.

According to police, information was received from citizens at Dobu OGC of a robbery being committed at Nengpatchi Forest Gate following which the Rongjeng Police Station was alerted. A police team rushed to the spot and the criminals on seeing the police made an attempt to flee into the nearby jungles.

“One of the dacoits fled on a bike towards Dobu by speeding through the police naka. He was caught near Dobu Bazaar after his bike skidded off the road. He has been arrested and taken to Rongjeng Police Station for further investigation,” East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Bruno A Sangma informed.

The arrested person has been identified as Roby R Marak of Williamnagar.

Police further informed that the same group was responsible for snatching valuables from travelers at Nengpatchi on Tuesday midnight. A search is on to arrest the rest of the gang.