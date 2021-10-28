Lapang won’t go to Cong: Tynsong

SHILLONG, Oct 27: National People’s Party (NPP) national vice president, Prestone Tynsong dismissed Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Vincent H Pala’s claim that five-time former Chief Minister, DD Lapang is likely to return to the grand old party.

“He (Lapang) is very much with us and now he is old. He has already told me that he will never leave the NPP,” Tynsong, who is also the Deputy CM, told reporters.

Asked if he too has been approached by the Congress, Tynsong avoided a direct reply by stating that he will never return to the party.

“The Congress is a sinking ship right now, be it at the state level or the national level,” he said.

He pointed out that All India Congress Committee (AICC) interim president, Sonia Gandhi recently admitted to differences within the party.

Drawing a parallel between the AICC and the MPCC on the state of affairs, Tynsong said, “The internal rumblings within the state Congress came out in the open following Pala’s appointment as the party’s state unit chief. Pala himself admitted to his differences with CLP leader, Mukul Sangma. I don’t think anyone would want to join the Congress.”

Pala on Tuesday claimed that Lapang, who had quit the Congress in 2018 and joined the NPP, was keen on returning to the grand old party and the state unit was awaiting the AICC’s nod to initiate negotiations.

Tynsong, meanwhile, slammed the Congress for accusing the NPP of using state resources to strengthen its base outside the state.

Asking Congress leader, HDR Lyngdoh to refrain from making such “baseless” allegations, the NPP leader said the party’s effort to consolidate its base elsewhere is its internal affair.

Stating that he knows the Congress from close corners as he had a long association with it, Tynsong said he is aware the MLAs, including HDR Lyngdoh, used to give donations to the party.

“Party donation is an inherent system within the Congress and it has its base all over India,” he said.

According to Tynsong, the NPP is focusing on strengthening itself in the Northeast. He said every party makes efforts to expand base and there is nothing wrong to have such ambitions.

Lyngdoh, a former minister, had criticised the NPP for allegedly using state resources to expand its base in other parts of the country. He also alleged the NPP is funding its elections in other states.