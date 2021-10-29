Assam Opp seeks disqualification of BJP candidate from contesting bypoll

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: The Opposition Congress has lodged a complaint with the Assam chief electoral officer (CEO), seeking disqualification of BJP candidate Phanidhar Talukdar from contesting Saturday’s by-election in Bhawanipur Assembly constituency for allegedly indulging in bribery.

In a letter to the Assam CEO, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) claimed, citing media reports, that Talukdar indulged in bribery and other corrupt practices by distributing money to voters of Bhawanipur LAC on Friday, a day ahead of the by-polls to five Assembly constituencies in the state

“This brazen act by the candidate is a gross violation of the provisions of Section 123 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as well as the Election Commission of India’s model code of conduct,” the APCC claimed in the letter.

The party claimed that the residents of Bhawanipur LAC have reportedly been given Rs 200 each as bribe in front of the house of the BJP candidate who could also be seen in the video footage.

The APCC also attached the video footage with the complaint letter to the CEO.

“Under the circumstances, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee requests you to urgently take prompt and immediate action against BJP candidate Phanidhar Talukdar by disqualifying him from contesting the by-election on October 30, 2021,” it stated.

“It is our ardent request that the Election Commission should not take such matters lightly and take strong punitive action so that in future no candidate would dare to disregard the Commission’s model code of conduct and indulge in such corrupt practices,” it added.