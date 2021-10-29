Congress alleges police bias, NPP blames Opp

TURA/SHILLONG, Oct 28: Senior Congress leader Zenith M Sangma on Thursday evening met District Election Officer Ram Singh and Returning Officer CN Sangma alleging that no arrest have been made of the people who attacked Congress workers, whereas those named by the NPP are being picked up and charged.

“Till filing of this report, police have neither arrested nor attempted to arrest the perpetrators of the crime. On the contrary, they have acted on the FIR filed by the other group (NPP) which was responsible for fabricating false, baseless and malicious complaints against few local leaders of the Congress. This action of police has vitiated the environment and has political ramifications on free and fair election” Zenith stated in his complaint.

Later, he said that what happened in the clash remains to be known but there was pelting of stones and injury to many. He mentioned that acting on the FIR of one party and not doing so on the other amounts to being seen as partial in the eyes of the law and the general observation is that there is partiality in enforcing the law.

MPCC president Vincent H Pala also accused the government of arresting only Congress workers.

Pala alleged that the supporters of the rival (NPP) candidate pelted stones at the Congress workers, causing injuries to many of them. He said the Congress workers then retaliated.

He said the Congress has lodged an FIR with the police. Stating that he would speak to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police on the matter, he said he would urge the CEO to take action against both sides and not just one side.

Suspecting that it was a pre-planned attack, the state Congress chief said the NPP, after having realised that the Congress is strong in the constituency, is trying to threaten people. He said the Congress will counter such attempts.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi, however, quoted media reports and said that Congress workers had pelted stones at NPP workers. He claimed that the Congress workers took out a procession after the period of campaigning was over in violation of the model code of conduct.

Kharlukhi also advised the Congress to behave as a responsible party and follow the norms of the Election Commission and ensure that such poll violence does not recur.

On Congress lodging a complaint seeking impartial probe into the clash, Kharlukhi said, “These people pretend they are not criminals despite committing a crime.”

Questioning the Congress for holding a rally behind the time set by the EC, he said, “They should actually be disqualified.”

Asked about the NPP’s course of action, he said, “It depends on our people there and the district unit.”