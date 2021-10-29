UP BJP to send Diwali gifts to booth-level workers

Lucknow, Oct 29:In an apparent pre-election gesture, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is sending out Diwali gift boxes to its over 30 lakh booth-level workers.

The gift boxes contain sweets, door hangings and lotus-shaped earthen lamps.

State BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak, said, “It is a tradition to send out gifts during Diwali. We are a cadre-based party and on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we are simply connecting with our cadres.”

The gift boxes also have booklets containing various development schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. These are being sent to the workers so that they come in handy while explaining schemes to the people.

The BJP has also decided to light nine lakh earthen lamps in Ayodhya, one each for as many beneficiaries of the government’s free housing scheme in urban areas of the state.

Another 45 lakh earthen lamps are to be lit for as many beneficiaries of housing scheme (both urban and rural) across the state.

During his visit to Lucknow for inauguration of the urban conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the BJP leaders to ensure lighting earthen lamps for beneficiaries of housing scheme. (IANS)