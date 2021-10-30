Diwali Gifting: The beauty bucket

The season of festivals and celebrations is here! Its the time to honour centuries-old customs while forging the traditions of tomorrow. Celebrate relationships – both old and new with a range of beauty products that are sure to add some glow and sparkle to the festivities.

1. The Glutaweis Glutathione Radiance range

This festive season, discover the Glutaweis Radiance range with a limited-edition festive Radiance Range.

Price: Rs 12,240-min. Available on http://www.glutaweis.com/

2. Mother Sparsh Turmeric Kit

The Turmeric Healing range is a go-to solution for people who want to get rid of hyperpigmentation, Dark Spots and desire to have a Radiant Complexion in the most natural way crafted with the restorative essence of the age-old remedy of Turmeric & Gotu Kola extracts.

Price: Rs 1,910.80 Available on https://mothersparsh.com/products/turmeric-healing-kit?_pos=2&_sid=3c4a45084&_ss=r

3. Forest Essentials

Forest Essentials, iconic product ranges, across skincare, body care and hair care, including the brand’s iconic Soundarya collection, crafted with 24k gold give you a vast number of options for the perfect gift this season.

4. MyGlamm Serums

Fueled by the idea of loving and protecting the skin while keeping it looking youthful, the range of serums deliver profound results across all age groups and are made with the no nasties formulation: free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, SLS and mineral oils, ensuring no side-effects.

Price on request. MyGlamm’s new range of serums will be exclusively available on www.myglamm.com, on the MyGlamm app as well as MyGlamm retail outlets across India.

5. Handcrafted skincare by Tvachamrit

Tvachamarit’s curated special combo made from the finest quality ingredients is deeply rooted in Ayurveda and Indian beauty tradition and rituals making it a perfect option to make it to your Diwali gifting list.

Price: Rs 2,300, Components – Glow up toner, Turmeric Ubtan & Masking bowl. Available on https://tvachamrit.in/

6. Amara Bath Ritual Box

The Amara Bath Ritual Box is a box filled with comfort and gives you a fusion of essential oils and cleansers which offer you the luxury Ayurveda has to offer. All the products are made with revitalizing herbs and precious Ayurvedic ingredients for healthy hair and skin.

Price: Rs. 3,999 Availability: https://thetribeconcepts.com/products/amara-bath-ritual-box

7. Kama Ayurveda Akashini Haircare Box

Each beautifully bundled Kama Ayurveda Gift Box holds at its soul, the wish for #StrongerWithAyurveda this festive season. The boxes have been curated to present the goodness of pure and authentic ingredients at their efficacious best. After all nothing but the best will do for your near and dear ones!

Price: Rs 2,980 Available at Kama Ayurveda stores and on kamaayurveda.com.

8. Surya Brasil Natural Hair Care Kit

If you are to select a gift for someone who loves experimenting with hair colours or simply dyes to hide the greys this vegan and sustainable personal care brand, recently launched its most popular all-natural henna hair creme, which is completely void of Ammonia or any of its byproducts. In addition to basic colours like black and brown, it comes in vibrant colour options like red, burgundy etc.

Price: Rs 2,085 Available on Amazon and Flipkart.

9. KIMIRICA TAKE ME TO PARIS

This luscious bath and body care trio of shower gel, body lotion and body soap comes in elegant packaging and works for all skin types. The body lotion has a subtle French Lavender aroma and the soap bar comes with a beautiful Lavender Mint fragrance. Truly invigorating, the trio gently cleans and exfoliates the skin, leaving it oil-free, moisturised and fragrant for hours.

Price: Rs 2,215 Available: https://www.kimirica.shop/products/take-me-to-paris

10. Nykaa Facial Ice Globes

Who doesn’t want a spa-like, post-facial glow all day? Introducing – Nykaa Facial Ice Globes ï¿½ the latest beauty tool by Nykaa Naturals helps you achieve glowing, fresh and lifted looking skin in the comfort of your own home. These smooth, ice-cold massage aids, made from durable borosilicate glass are perfect cooling wands that deliver decades of ice science into an elegant, easy-to-use design. Gently roll the globes all over your face and allow your skin to feel completely soothed. So go on, swirl your magical wand, and bid adieu to dull skin days!

Nykaa Facial Ice Globes will be available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores across India and is priced at INR 3699 only.

11. Vedic Elixir 8-in-1 Rejuvenating Facial Oil

Pure drops of moisture-rich essence of Hemp Seed, powered by 8 luxurious oils, packed with anti-oxidants and vitamins to protect skin from pollutants, and visible signs of aging. This nutritive healing elixir richly nourishes hydrates and delivers exceptional radiance to the skin.

Price of the set: Rs 3,370 Available on www.nourishmantra.in

12. The Ayurveda Company

The MBA Range- Methi Bhringraj & Amla Hair Care Range Gift set ( Hair Oil, Hair Cleanser & Hair Mask) makes your long hair dreams come true. With the goodness of authenticated Methi & Bhringraj, this hair growth range helps in stimulating hair growth by conditioning the scalp with nutritions and activating hair follicles for longer, stronger and thicker hair.

Price: Rs 1,678 Availability: www.theayurvedaco.com

13. OSiS+ Styling range by Schwarzkopf Professional

Even though the way we celebrate during the festive season has been altered, happiness and joy thankfully remain unchanged! Even if it is a small intimate celebration, looking your best is still important. With OSiS+ Styling range by Schwarzkopf Professional you don’t only get salon-like styled hair but also the best care for your tresses! (IANS)