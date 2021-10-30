MLCU gets new VC

SHILLONG, Oct 29: Prof. T. Kumari Kharbamon has been appointed as the fourth Vice Chancellor of Martin Luther Christian University. She will serve for a term of four years from November 1, 2021.

She recently retired as Director, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Shillong. She has 45 years of teaching experience in India and abroad, and has been a professor of English for over a decade.

Dr. Kharbamon completed her Ph.D in Applied Linguistics from NEHU and then taught at Lady Keane College for 16 years before joining CIEFL, later renamed as EFLU. She was deputed under the ASEAN project of the Government of India from 2007-2009 to coordinate and teach at the Cambodia-India Centre for English Language Training, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Prof. Kharbamon has participated and presented papers in national and international conferences and is a recipient of several scholarships awarded by the IATEFL, UK and TESOL, USA. She has published a number of articles and books, and is a member of several national and international professional associations, apart from being a founder member of the English Language Teaching Association of India Meghalaya Chapter.