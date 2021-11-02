Assam Cong accepts defeat in bypolls; eyes to strengthen party base at grassroots

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Assam by-polls but pledged to strengthen the party’s organisational set-up in the grassroots with an aim to make a strong comeback in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing mediapersons here, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that it honoured the mandate of the people in the by-elections which has gone in favour of the ruling alliance.

“We congratulate the people of all the five Assembly constituencies as well as the chief minister who led from the front and promised all-round progress (during the poll campaigns) in the form of infrastructure development, distribution of funds and uplift of the tea community. We hope that the chief minister lives up to his promises of ushering in all-round development of all the five seats,” Borah said.

The Opposition parties, which had cut off ties with Mahajot partners, AIUDF and BPF ahead of the polls, had contested all the five seats alone but failed to make a mark in the by-polls.

“Apparently, there was an undercurrent with people believing and hence favouring the ruling party which still has another four and half years of its term in office. So, people were probably looking for long term solutions to the bigger problems for which they preferred to vote for the candidate of the ruling alliance,” the APCC chief said.

“However, we will assess and review this debacle threadbare and try to strengthen the party’s foundation at the grassroots with an eye on the 2024 general elections and 2026 Assembly polls. As it is, we have already launched a membership drive across districts and blocks in the state,” he said.

The APCC president further revealed that contesting elections alone would be in their future scheme of things but clarified that it would keep friendly relations with regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad, which will contest the bypoll in Majuli, a seat vacated by former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal after he was inducted in the Union Cabinet earlier this year.