Trinamool marching towards landslide victory

KOLKATA, Nov 2: The Trinamool Congress is marching towards a landslide victory in the bypolls to four Assembly seats in West Bengal with the ruling party candidates in Dinhata in Cooch Behar and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas holding a lead of more than one lakh votes.

The Trinamool Congress candidates are also maintaining a comfortable lead in the other two constituencies.

According to the latest reports, the ruling party is maintaining a lead of 1,01,509 votes in Dinhata.

Trinamool Congress’ Udayan Guha, who lost to the BJP’s Nishit Adhikari in the last assembly polls by a margin of only 57 votes, is all set to enter the state Legislative Assembly for the third time.

The Trinamool Congress’ Subrata Mondal is heading towards a record victory margin in Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. Mondal is leading by a margin of 1,33,318 over his nearest rival Palash Rana of the BJP.

The counting trend also indicates that the ruling Trinamool Congress is not only going to wrest the Santipur seat in Nadia from the BJP but is going to win comfortably in Khardha in North 24 Parganas.

After the seventh round of counting, Trinamool Congress’ Brojokishore Goswami is leading by a margin of 19,975 votes against his nearest rival Niranjan Biswas of the BJP.

Former minister Sovondeb Chattopadhyay has also secured a comfortable lead in Khardha in North 24 Parganas. Chattopadhyay is leading by 38,975 votes over his nearest rival Debajyoti Das (Subho) of the CPI(M). Joy Saha of the BJP has slipped to the third position, getting only 10,250 votes.

Chattopadhyay who won from Bhabanipur in the assembly polls resigned to make room for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.