Yogi extends free ration scheme till March 2022

Ayodhya, Nov 4 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Holi.

The scheme provides free ration to the poorest of the poor families grouped as Antyodaya card holders.

Launched in March 2020, the scheme which has benefitted 15 crore people in the state, was to end in November this year.

“The vision of Ram Rajya entails the welfare of all, especially the poorest of the poor. It prescribes that the leadership stands by the poor throughout the times of crisis. The PM Anna Yojana did the same when the Covid-19 pandemic set in. Though this scheme was to end in November, the UP government has decided to continue it further,” the Chief Minister said in his address in Ayodhya on Wednesday during the Deepotsav function.

“The state is extending the scheme till Holi as we are aware that though the cases have come down, the misery caused by the pandemic is yet to go. Therefore, the state will continue to extend support to the 15 crore poor families of the state,” Yogi Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister also said that in addition to what is promised in the original scheme (5 kg of rice or wheat per person and one kg of dal per household), UP will also provide one litre of cooking oil, one kg each of salt and sugar.

“In addition to food grain, we will also provide salt, sugar and cooking oil to the people so that their basic kitchen needs are addressed,” he said.

He further said, “A home for every poor with toilet and power connection, gas and drinking water at the household level and medical insurance– all these facilities point to the picture of Ram Rajya in modern times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it possible. In Covid times too, free treatment and ration was provided to people across sections. And now, free vaccines are being given to every eligible person. (IANS)