‘UDP to stick to ruling coalition’

Shillong, Nov 4: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has distanced itself from the proposal to leave out the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), National Congress Party (NCP), KHNAM and Independent MLA, Lambor Malngiang from the ruling MDA coalition led by National People’s Party (NPP).

The PDF on the other hand expects the NPP to respect the agreement which they had entered into when the MDA coalition was formed after the 2018 Assembly polls.

“I am not aware about the idea mooted by the NPP to have a new arrangement in the ruling coalition. Nothing as such has come to my knowledge,” UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh said here on Thursday.

Lyngdoh also made it clear that the UDP is not going to be part of any such move of leaving the other allies from the ruling coalition.

“I have always maintained that the present ruling coalition should remain till the end of term. I am not in favour of disturbing the existing arrangement,” the UDP president added.

He said that so far there is no discussion in the party if the UDP should be given another ministerial berth.

Meanwhile, PDF president, Banteidor (Paidang) Lyngdoh said that Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has reassured that the present arrangement will remain as it was decided when the ruling MDA was formed.

“The CM has committed that the ruling coalition will remain intact. Sangma also clarified that it is only a speculation in the media,” Lyngdoh said.

He also said that the CM had asserted that there is nothing to doubt since they are committed to the present coalition.

According to the PDF president, the plan is that all the coalition partners should continue to work together even beyond the 2023 Assembly elections. Lyngdoh asserted that the PDF had stood behind the CM during the hardest times.

“We have been together through thick and thin. I feel it is not right to take advantage of the situation just because of the outcome of the bye-elections,” PDF president said.

He also recalled that it was he along with

Lambor Malngiang and KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum who had gone to calm the situation during the peak of the agitations when the Them Iew Mawlong issue had come up in 2018.

“We were part of the High Level Committee (HLC) to examine the relocation of the Harijan Colony. I am happy we have finally been able to make recommendations to resolve this long pending issue once and for all,” he said.

It may be recalled that a day after the NPP-led MDA struck a blow to the Opposition Congress winning all three seats in the by-elections, speculations were rife in the corridors of power that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is set for a massive overhaul.

The sources had stated that the NPP has mooted the idea of a coalition consisting of 23 MLAs from the NPP, 11 from the Regional Democratic Alliance comprising eight legislators from the UDP, two from HSPDP, Independent Samuel Sangma and two from the BJP.

If this new arrangement becomes effective, the PDF, NCP, KHNAM and Lambor Malngiang will be left out of the alliance since the new-look team will have a strength of 36 in the House of 60.

Currently there are 23 NPP MLAs, 8 from UDP, 4 from PDF, two each from HSPDP and BJP, two independents and one each from NCP and KHNAM while the Congress is reduced to 17 MLAs.

Earlier sources had said that this will ensure that two ministerial berths currently held by PDF MLAs – Banteidor Lyngdoh and Hamletson Dohling – will be shared between the NPP and the UDP.