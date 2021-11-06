3rd Div Football: Sohryngkham, Nongmensong register wins

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Sohryngkham SC and Nongmensong SC registered victories in their respective 3rd Division football matches here on Friday. Earlier, a 15th minute goal by Bankyrshan Nongrum saw Sohryngkham snatch a narrow 1-0 win Against Umpling SC. In the other match, Nongmensong were dominant against Umlyngka as they secured a 2-0 result. Nongmensing scored first through Kenstar Khonglam’s early 6th minute goal that was followed by another Thomas Thabah fourteen minutes later. On Saturday, Lapalang SC take on Krang SC at 2:15 pm.