Meghalaya win four medals in nat’l karate

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Three member from the Meghalaya State Karate-Do Federation (MSKDF) brought laurels to the state by winning four medals in the recently concluded 4th National Zendokai Karate Championship held on November 1 and 2 at Sewadham in Old Agartala, Tripura.

The championship was organised by the Tripura Zendokai Karate Association in collaboration with the All India Zendokai Karate Association, a recognised body of the International Zendokai Karate Association, Karate India Organisation, World Karate Federation, Asian Karate Federation, the Commonwealth Karate Federation, South Karate Do Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

Espiranza Songthiang who bagged gold in the Kata event (Junior Girls category) along with a silver medal in the Kumite event in the below 50 kg weight category.

Also, Aiombaphylla Kharumnuid added another medal to Meghalaya’s tally with a silver in the Kumite event as part of the 32 kg weight category (Sub-Junior Girls).

The third medallist from the state was Dajiedmanbha Kharumnuid who bagged a silver medal in the Kumite event in the 28 kg weight category (Sub-Junior Boys).

The team was led by MSKDF president, Donny R Ranee and team manager, Shatswel Tariang.

In further development, the Meghalaya State Karate Do Federation had organised a selection trial earlier on November 4 at its headquarter at Kynton-U-Mon, Lad Nongkrem for the selection of players for the forthcoming North East Zone Karate Championship to be held from December 27-29 in Guwahati.