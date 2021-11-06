Sports Snippets

Barcelona winger Dembele out of action after injury

Madrid, Nov 5: FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has suffered yet another muscle injury and will once again be out of action for an unspecified period of time. The club announced on Thursday that he has suffered a setback in training, reports Xinhua. “The first team player Ousmane Dembele has a strain in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return,” says the FC Barcelona website, which also reports that full back Sergino Dest is sidelined with a lower back problem. (IANS)

US goalkeeper Steffen extends Man City contract until 2025

MANCHESTER, Nov 5: Manchester City’s American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a contract extension tying him to the club until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old United States international joined City from Columbus Crew in 2019 and was on loan in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf before being part of the squad that won the Premier League and League Cup last season. “This is a fantastic moment me – I am so happy to be committing my future to Manchester City,” said Steffen. “I want to keep pushing (first-choice goalkeeper) Ederson every single day and take my chances when they arrive.” (AP)

German football game in doubt after 18 virus cases at club

Sandhausen (Germany), Nov 5: A German second-division football game could be called off after one of the clubs reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus among players and staff. Sandhausen said late Thursday that players came forward with symptoms similar to a cold at training on Wednesday and subsequently 12 players and six staff members tested positive for the virus. They are all in isolation. Sandhausen said it was “doubtful” whether Sunday’s game at division leader St. Pauli could go ahead. Football games in Germany were repeatedly moved or postponed last season because of outbreaks on teams. (AP)

Asia WC qualifiers: Neutral venues set for Iraq, China

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5: The Asian Football Confederation said Friday that Iraq and China will play upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in Qatar and United Arab Emirates, respectively. The AFC said Iraq, which will be looking to extend its two-match unbeaten run in Group A, will play home matches against Syria on Nov. 11 and South Korea on Nov. 16 at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in Doha, Qatar. It said China will play its Group B matches against Oman on Nov. 11 and and Australia on Nov. 16 at Sharjah Stadium in the UAE. (AP)