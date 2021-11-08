Not scared to step down: Guv Malik

Jaipur, Nov 7: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday attacked the Centre and the BJP over the farmers’ issue and the Central Vista project, declaring that he is not scared of being asked to step down from his post.

In a series of provocative remarks here, he said leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but none of them expressed grief on the death of ‘600’ farmers over the course of the agitation against the Centre’s three agri-marketing laws.

He also referred to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, asking the government not to antagonise the Sikh Community.

He said there are people in the government who are in favour of the farmers but ‘one or two people’ are arrogant.

Appointed Governor — in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being posted to Meghalaya — during the Narendra Modi term, Malik has been taking swipes at the government. The latest remarks were made during an address to the Jat community in Jaipur.

Malik said he is not afraid of losing his position as Governor for targeting ‘Delhi leaders’ over the farmers’ issue and will step down whenever he is asked to do so. (PTI)