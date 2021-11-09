Five held for robbery in EJH

KHLIEHRIAT, Nov 9: East Jaintia Hills (EJH) Police arrested five persons allegedly involved in kidnapping and robbery.

The arrested persons were identified as Fairwanncy Thomas (22), Daniel Bareh (19), Eden Thoo (23), Glory Rymbai (19) and Melamon Tlang (19).

According to Police, on Monday evening at around 5:00 pm, the group of robbers travelling by one Maruti Zen bearing registration No. AS01 N 3251 waylaid a Bolero Pick-up (AS01 HC 2790) while on its way from Lumshnong to Khliehriat and drove off the vehicle and kidnapped the driver.

A team of EJH Police led by its Circle Inspector, LK Lyngkoi after receiving information immediately swung into action and set up check point along the NH-6 and intercepted both the vehicles at Deinchynrum village and rescued the driver and arrested all five accused.

Police also seized one air-gun allegedly used by the accused persons to commit the crime. A case under Section 323/395 IPC has been registered against all five accused.