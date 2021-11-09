Mahila Cong urges Lapang to return

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Members of the Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) led by its president, Joplin S. Shylla met former chief minister and Chief Adviser to the State Government, DD Lapang on Monday and urged him to return to his former party.

Leaders of the District Mahila Congress from East Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hill were part of the delegation that met Lapang.

Shylla said that with Lapang no longer associated with the party they were felling like orphans.

“We need party stalwarts like Lapang to return in order to revive the Congress,” Shylla said after their meeting with the veteran politician.