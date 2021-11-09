M’laya boy to play cricket in SA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 8: It has been a rapid rise for young right-handed batsman Deekreat Chandra Nath, who plays in the Shillong Cricket Association League, Meghalaya.

In a first for the state of Meghalaya, the 20-year-old cricketer has bagged an opportunity to play premier club cricket in Durban Premier League, South Africa.

Deekreat will play for Chatsworth Sporting in the Castle Premier League in Durban. This league acts as a feeder to the famous South African franchise Dolphins which represent the KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa.

The league is already underway and Deekreat will be joining the team late due to visa procedures. “Meghalaya is more famous for its football. The cricketing scene here is not as good as other states in India like Bengal or Maharashtra. I am excited to get this opportunity and I hope to represent my state and my country in a foreign land and make everyone proud” – Deekreat was quoted as saying. On his 2019 tour to South Africa, Deekreat was spotted by Dipak Anand, Managing Director of Sunrise Sports Management and former first-class cricketer.

“Deekreat has a lot of potential and with advanced coaching; he can go up the ranks. His stint here in Durban would be highly influential for his career’s development.” –Dipak Anand said.

All eyes will be on the young cricketer and it is to be seen how his stint in South Africa pans out for his career.