Rafale: French journal makes fresh claims of kickbacks

New Delhi, Nov 8: French investigative journal Mediapart has made fresh claims that alleged bogus invoices were used that enabled French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros in secret commissions to a middleman to help it secure the Rafale deal with India.

According to Mediapart’s investigation, Dassault Aviation paid the kickbacks to the intermediary in Mauritius between 2007 and 2012.

Mediapart had reported in July that a French judge has been appointed to lead a “highly sensitive” judicial investigation into suspected corruption” and favouritism in the Rs 59,000-crore inter-governmental deal with India for the supply of 36 Rafale fighter jets. There was no reaction yet from the defence ministry or Dassault Aviation on the latest report. “Mediapart is today publishing the alleged ‘false’ invoices that enabled French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros in secret commissions to a middleman to help secure the sale of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft to India,” the journal said in its new report on Sunday.

It alleged that despite the existence of “these documents”, the Indian probe agencies decided not to pursue the matter. “It involves offshore companies, dubious contracts and false invoices. Mediapart can reveal that detectives from India’s federal police force, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), and colleagues from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which fights money laundering, have had proof since October 2018 that French aviation firm Dassault paid at least 7.5 million euros (equivalent to just under Rs 650 million) in secret commissions to middleman Sushen Gupta,” Mediapart claimed in the report. (PTI)