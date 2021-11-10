Sports Snippets

Germany footballer tests positive for COVID, 4 more quarantined

BERLIN, Nov 9: Germany defender Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more players are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. Team director Oliver Bierhoff said Tuesday that Süle was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. Süle also tested positive for COVID-19 a year ago. The other four players – Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Karim Adeyemi – tested negative but have been instructed by the local health authority in Wolfsburg to isolate. (AP)

Injured Tielemans out of Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers

BRUSSELS, Nov 9: Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of his national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of injury, the federation said Tuesday. Federation spokesman Stefan Van Loock said the Leicester player will miss Group E matches against Estonia later this week and at Wales on Nov. 16. The Belgian federation did not specify the nature of Tielemans’ injury. He got hurt last weekend with Leicester during a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the Premier League. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said after the match that Tielemans’ calf was sore. (AP)

Pogba to miss France’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury

PARIS, Nov 9: Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland because of a right thigh injury, the national team said Tuesday. Video footage on French media showed the Manchester United midfielder pull up after taking a shot in training on Monday, before hobbling away. Jordan Veretout has come into the squad as a replacement for Pogba, who would likely have started for France in Saturday’s home game against Kazakhstan. (AP)

Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg diagnosed with diabetes

COPENHAGEN, Nov 9: Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg has been diagnosed with diabetes and said Monday he will miss his national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers “to get used to the small treatment.” Dolberg, who also plays for French club Nice, said in a message posted on Instagram that he doesn’t think the disease will affect his playing career. Dolberg said he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. “I am honestly relieved to finally have discovered the reason for feeling a bit off the last couple of weeks,” Dolberg wrote. “Also I’m extremely happy that the doctors could tell me that with the right treatment, it will have no effect on my football career!”. (AP)

Czech Republic coach Šilhavý tests positive for coronavirus

PRAGUE, Nov 9: The Czech Republic will be without coach Jaroslav Šilhavý for next week’s final World Cup qualifier after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Assistant coach Jiří Chytrý will be in charge of the match against Estonia on Nov. 16 and a friendly against Kuwait on Thursday.The team said Monday that Šilhavý has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and didn’t meet with any staff members over the last 12 days. The Czech Republic is tied with Wales in second place in Group E. (AP)

Relegation-threatened Newcastle hire Eddie Howe as manager

NEWCASTLE, Nov 9: Newcastle appointed Eddie Howe as manager on Monday, tasked with trying to keep the relegation-threatened team in the Premier League by the new Saudi ownership. Howe was in the directors’ box at Brighton on Saturday to see Newcastle draw 1-1. “This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get on to the training ground to start working with the players,” Howe said.The 43-year-old Howe replaces the fired Steve Bruce after Newcastle was rejected by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who opted last week to stay in charge at Villarreal. (AP)

Arsenal defender Gabriel earns first Brazil call-up

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 9: Uncapped Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been drafted into Brazil’s squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Monday. The 23-year-old replaces Benfica’s Lucas Verissimo, who was ruled out of the matches because of a knee injury. “It’s a dream come true,” Gabriel said in an Instagram post. “Being called up to represent my country gives me great pride and satisfaction.” Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Lille in September 2020, has been in fine form this season as a regular starter in the heart of the Gunners’ defense. (UNI)

Mexico Open to be part of PGA Tour schedule for first time

Mexico City, Nov 9: The Mexico Open will be part of the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, offering a $7.3 million purse next spring in Puerto Vallarta. The Mexico Open will be at Vidanta Vallarta near the Pacific coast on April 28 to May 1 with a field of 132 players that guarantees at least four spots for Latin American players. The host organization is Grupo Salinas, which brought Mexico its first big event in 2017 with a World Golf Championship event at Chapultepec in Mexico City. Dustin Johnson won twice, while Phil Mickelson also won the WGC title. (AP)

ECB CEO flies to Pakistan to mend relations with PCB

Karachi, Nov 9: England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison has flown to Pakistan to meet PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in a bid to mend relations which were damaged by the cancellation of last month’s tour. According to sources in the PCB, besides meeting Raja, Harrison is also due to call Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad before he flies out to Dubai for the final of the T20 World Cup. The England men’s team was set to tour Pakistan in October, while their women have never played in that country. However, ECB had cancelled both the series, citing “mental and physical well-being” of players and security concerns. (PTI)