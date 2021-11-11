Residents avail of free health camp in NGH  

TURA, Nov 11: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Free Medical Health Camp was organized at Mendipathar College in North Garo Hills by the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) in tandem with District Medical & Health Officer and District Legal Services Authority, North Garo Hills.

A sizeable number of students, teachers, nokmas, sordars and members of Self Help Group benefitted from the free medical services provided.

E Kharumnuid, MHJS, Member Secretary MSLSA while speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest, dwelt at length on the objective of MSLSA. He said that under 39A of the Constitution, its primary duty was to render legal aid, legal assistance to the weaker section of the society so as to ensure that they get access to justice.

Various free health services such as paediatric, Gyne, general OPD/Medicine, Dental, Ayush, Optometrist, NPCDCS screening, NTEP, NVBDCP, ICTC & RBSK screening etc were provided to the people during the one day camp. IEC stalls on various health care services were also put up to mark the event.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner, RP Marak, ZJ Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Albert W Lanong, MHJS, Chief Judicial Magistrate, BDOs of the district and other officials of different line departments.