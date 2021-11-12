Assam MP inaugurates stadium in disputed territory

SHILLONG, Nov 11: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne, and Mawhati MDC, Charles Marngar, have moved Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the inauguration of a stadium by an MP from Assam in a disputed territory.

According to the KHADC CEM, the stadium was inaugurated by Karbi Anglong MP Horen Sing Bey at Umlaper, Block II, in Ri Bhoi.

“I have received a letter from the Congress MDC from Mawhati, Charles Marngar, informing about the inauguration by the Assam Government,” Chyne said.

Stating that the land where the stadium was inaugurated falls within an area of difference, Chyne said, “How can a stadium be inaugurated when the talks are still on? This clearly reflects the double standard of the Assam Government.”

According to him, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah, and her West Karbi Anglong counterpart, in a recent meeting, had resolved to maintain status quo in this area.

Accusing the Assam Government of failing to respect the decision to maintain the status quo, the KHADC CEM said, “The Assam Government had disallowed us from constructing a footpath. This is a big insult to the state.”

Asking Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take immediate cognisance of this development, Chyne said, “We will soon convene a meeting with the MDCs of the area to discuss this. We will also summon the Syiem of Raid Nongtung.”

Earlier, the Mawhati MDC sought Conrad and his deputy’s immediate intervention into the issue.

Marngar informed reporters that the locals from the area had intimated him about the inauguration on Thursday morning.

Albeit the chief minister could not be reached, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, has, however, assured Marngar of looking into the matter.

Expressing discontent, Marngar said that during the deputy commissioner-level talks in September, it was agreed that no developmental projects will be taken up when boundary talks are going on.