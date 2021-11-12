Govt dormant on appointment of Lokayukta

SHILLONG, Nov 11: More than five months after the tenure of former Meghalaya Lokayukta, PK Musahary came to an end the state government is yet to appoint his successor.

Musahary’s tenure ended on May 31 and the state Lokayukta has been functioning with a chairperson since then.

A official source said that the state government is on the job to appoint a new chairperson but the official work has been progressing at a snail’s pace.

The source also revealed that the government has received several applications from interested individuals who want to take up the post of chairperson of the Lokayukta.

In the absence of a chairperson, the panel can only receive new cases but cannot register any case.

During his tenure, Musahary had issued a slew of directives to the government on issues ranging from illegal transportation of coal to alleged irregularities in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.