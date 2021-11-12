Nisha Dahiya emerges 65kg champion at nationals

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 11: It was a “perfect and happy ending” for Nisha Dahiya as she emerged national champion in the women’s 65kg category a day after her dramatic “murder story” turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

The title clash ended in just 30 seconds with Nisha, the U23 world championship bronze medallist, pinning her rival Jaspreet Kaur from Punjab. Except for her semifinal against Haryana’s Priyanka, it turned out to be an easy day in the office for the 23-year-old Nisha, who represents Railways.

“It indeed is a happy and perfect end to my campaign. I was so stressed yesterday. I could not even sleep. I was already low on energy due to weight cut and this incident just proved too much to handle,” Nisha told PTI after winning her third gold medal at the Nationals.

It was reported that Nisha had been shot dead in Sonepat but later it came to light that the deceased was her name sake and an upcoming wrestler.

Before the 65kg final, Jaspreet edged out Haryana’s Shafali 6-4 while Nisha prevailed 7-6 against Priyanka.

In the women’s 76kg event, 37-year-old Gurhsranpreet Kaur won the gold against Pooja Sihag. (PTI)