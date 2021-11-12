Protest erupts after bullets fired on farmers in Mawsynram

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 11: Hundreds of locals from five villages under Hima Malai Sohmat Syiemship —Mawrapad, Mawkasain, Mawsawa, Kenbah Malai and Phlangwanbroi — stormed into Mawsynram Police Station on Thursday, demanding action against a group of criminals reportedly involved in the shooting of farmers from Kenbah Malai village under Mawsynram C&RD Block, on Wednesday.

One of the farmers died in the shooting while another suffered bullet injuries. Four more were injured while attempting to escape multiple shots fired at them.

The deceased has been identified as Shalansing Mawkhaid (32) from Kenbah Malai. Prupstarland Shylla (30) suffered bullet injuries on his shoulder, while Kobinstar Nongbsaw, Lamphrang K Wanniang, Briios Dewkhaid and Tirallin Syiemiong were injured when they were fleeing the scene.

Five to six shooters were involved in the incident, sources said.

According to Lumbor Suram, an eyewitness, the incident occurred around 12 noon on Wednesday at a farm called Mawkujlang, three hours walk from Kenbah Malai village.

Suram said that on reaching Mawkujlang, they came across a person identified as Roy Lyngdoh Laitmiet from Mawdiengkhied village.

“Suddenly he started shooting at us and a bullet hit Bah Shalansing and he fell. We immediately informed the Rangbah Shnong about the incident. After sometime, we realised that we cannot stay in that place…therefore, we fled the area in order to stay alive,” Suram said.

Kobin Nongbsaw recalled that after receiving information about the incident from the Rangbah Shnong, he along with other villagers rushed to the spot to help the trapped farmers. But at Mawsiangbah Mawkujlang, they were shot at by the criminals who had purportedly laid a trap, he added.

In the incident, Prupstarland Shylla was hit by a bullet on the shoulder.

Others, however, had a narrow escape as the criminals continued to fire shots at them.

Rangbah Shnong of Kenbah Malai, Sainkur Dewkhaid, said that the police were informed about the incident, but they could not enter the area as only two of them carried arms. They had to wait for reinforcement from Shillong.

It is claimed that the prime accused, Roy Lyngdoh Laitmiet, had already contacted the police and told them that he would surrender. Subsequently, Laitmiet surrendered along with his gun on Thursday.

Locals from five villages have demanded stern action against Laitmiet, and the arrest of all involved in the shooting.

Later, a meeting was held on the premises of Kenbah Malai Dorbar Hall, in which scores of people participated carrying black flags and placards condemning the criminals and demanding justice for the deceased, Shalansing Mawkhaid.

“The police should take this case very seriously by arresting all the people involved in the killing of Bah Shalansing and the attempt to kill the others as well,” said Acting Chief of Malai Sohmat Syiemship, B Dewsaw, while adding that the Hima and the people will continue to follow up on the case.

Secretary of Seng Samla Hima Malai Sohmat, Kyrmen Shangdiar demanded that the criminals involved in the killing of Shalansing Mawkhaid should take responsibility of his children until they reach adulthood.

Shalansing Mawkhaid is survived by his wife and six children.