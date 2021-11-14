Curtain comes down on 3-day Wangala Festival

TURA, Nov 13: As the sun set over the Ganol river and the dust from the thousands of footfalls began to settle, only the sounds of the 100 drums reverberated across Chibragre and Wangala

A’dam, the venue for the three-day 100 Drums Wangala Festival.

Songs, dances, drum beats and plentiful of the famous rice beer ‘Bitchi’- synonymous with the age-old celebration of the 100 Drums Wangala harvest festival, it was a befitting end to the biggest festival of the Garos, here at Chibragre, 13 kms from Tura on Saturday evening.

This has been, by far, the biggest gathering of people for the festival ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region hard and the decision to shift to a permanent site for hosting of this event which has been growing leaps and bounds with each annual fest.

The big guns of the government also made their entry to witness the simultaneous beating of a hundred drums and dances by a similar number of maidens across the vast field on a pleasant sunny afternoon.

In its nascent stage, ever since the move from Asanang playground to Wangala A’dam permanent site at Chibragre, two years ago, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured the organisers and the public of all possible assistance from the state government’s side.

He announced that a sum of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked from the New Development Bank for the design and infrastructure of the Garo Heritage Village that will come up at the permanent Wangala A’dam in Chibragre.

Conrad also informed the gathering that the government has sanctioned a separate Rs 50 lakh for celebrating the 100 Drums Wangala festival this year.

Gracing the colourful celebration on the grand finale, the chief minister witnessed the age-old rituals passed on by generations for celebrating the festival, such as the burning of incense or the Cha’chat So’a ceremony and other religious rituals of the Songsareks (original religion of Garos).

It is worth mentioning that on the final day of the Wangala festival, the Nokma (village chief) performs Cha’chat So’a ceremony or burning of the incense at the central pillar of his house to mark the beginning of the weeklong Wangala festival. The ceremony concluded with the enthralling performance of the drummers with the rhythm of 100 drums.

Along with the chief minister was the guest of honour, Marcuise Marak, who is the Chief Whip and MLA of Williamnagar Constituency, and Special Guest of Honour and Principal, Harding Theological College, Tura, I Imsong.

“It is a matter of great pride and honour that the committee members are trying to revive and preserve the festival, preserve the rich traditions of the Garo tribe as well as showcase our culture to others,” a delighted Conrad said in his address to the crowds.

Expressing his gratitude to the founding as well as present members of the Wangala Committee Festival, he said that organising this festival is apt in this modern context since most of the present youths have zero knowledge about the culture and traditions of Garo tribe. He said organising this festival will help and benefit the youths to learn, understand and research about the tribes in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to the Nokma of Chibragre A’king land, Nokma Predish Sangma, for donating the land for the permanent site of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival.

Around 200 bighas of land is said to have been given to the Wangala committee for setting up the permanent site at Chibragre.

The chief minister also mentioned that the Tribal Research Institute in Chidekgre, Babadam, West Garo Hills, once completed in September 2022, will help to research, document and also showcase the culture and traditions of the Garo tribes, including the culture and traditions of the tribes of North East as well as South East Asia, if possible.

Earlier, in his keynote address, the Chairman of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee, Ronald Rikman Ch Sangma, informed that the Traditional Houses of the 12 Garo sub-tribes will be built in this Garo Heritage Village in the coming days and a plot would also be given to other tribes of Meghalaya including various cultural activities all the year round.

The grand finale on Saturday afternoon witnessed the dance competition of the ten contingents comprising Chibragre, Bolbokgre, Tingmangre, Gondenggre, Dura Kangkangre, Sadolbra, Dalbenggre, Wa.nokdamgre, Dingnabra and Rapdikgre dance contingents in which the ‘Winner of the Dance Contingent’ went to Gondenggre, runners-up to Sadolbra and first runners-up to Dingnabra. The winners were awarded trophy and cash prize and all the contingents were given consolation prizes.