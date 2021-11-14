President Ram Nath Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 upon Neeraj Chopra (Top L), Avani Lekhara (Top R), Lovlina Borgohain (Bottom L), and Sunil Chhetri in recognition of their outstanding achievements in sports, in New Delhi. While an unprecedented 35 athletes were honoured with the Arjuna Award in a glittering ceremony, as many as 12 sportspersons were conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award – India’s highest sporting honour. (PTI)