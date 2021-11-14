Woman kills 2 sons, attempts suicide in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 :On the Children’s day, a mother, Divya, killed her two children aged four and one and attempted suicide by cutting her veins.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Shoranur in Keral’s Palakkad district. Anirudh (4) and Abinav (1) are the deceased children.

Police said that Divya of Manjakandath in Palakkad district, who killed her children, is admitted in a critical condition at a private hospital. She cut her veins after consuming sleeping pills.

Amminiamma, Grandmother of Divya’s husband Rajesh also attempted suicide by cutting her vein. She is admitted to hospital and police said that she is out of danger.

Domestic violence is said to be the reason for the extreme step taken by Divya.

A senior police officer at Shoranur police station, who does not want to be named, while speaking to IANS said, “The mother seems to have lost her mind following a quarrel at home and killed the children. If a woman is taking such an extreme step killing her 4 and 1-year-old boys, it means she has either lost her mind or she could not bear some domestic issues. Police is investigating all the aspects, including the reason for her husband’s grandmother also attempting suicide by cutting her vein.” (IANS)