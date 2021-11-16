Conrad promises Rs 13 crore for development of Nongkhnum

NONGSTOIN, Nov 15: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday announced a special package of Rs 13 crore for development of tourism infrastructure and amenities at the scenic Nongkhnum River Island in West Khasi Hills district. The announcement was made on the sidelines of a programme held at Nongstoin.

Nongkhnum is the second largest river island in Asia after Majuli in Assam. The Chief Minister also paid a visit to the highly-popular island with his family, accompanied by officials from the district administration and the Police department.

The Rs 13-crore package will be sanctioned through New Development Bank, the largest international bank formed by BRICS nations where the NDB has funded over Rs 700 crore for development of tourism in Meghalaya.