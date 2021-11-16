Legal Outreach programme for public awareness held in Garo Hills

TURA, Nov 16: A series of Legal Services Outreach programmes were undertaken in the remote South Garo Hills district for close to a month, beginning on Gandhi Jayanti October 2nd, and concluding on November 14th as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme on NALSA, Effective implementation of poverty alleviation schemes scheme 2015 cum photo exhibition and observation of legal services week.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of South Garo Hills, Daniel S. Marbaniang, chaired the programmes and gave an introduction on Legal Services. He also spoke in detail on NALSA (Effective implementation of Poverty Alleviation Shcemes) Scheme 2015. The Schemes such as Jawahar Gram Samridhi Yojana (JSY), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), National maternity Benefit Scheme, Annapurna, Integrated Rural Development Program (IRDP) and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana etc.

He highlighted about the significance of the outreach programme on the concept of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the achievements and success in terms of overall development in these 75years and that all of the citizens are responsible for the emergence of a new India.

A power point presentation on the welfare schemes was given by Regina Ch. Marak, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) South Garo Hills Baghmara.

The District Sessions Judge of South Garo Hills, Ms. Gasalynn Rani, spoke about the different schemes of the legal services such as victim compensation shceme, NALSA (Victims of trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation schemes) scheme 2015, NALSA (Legal services to poverty alleviation shcemes) scheme 2015, motor accident scheme etc.

On the concluding programme, the District Legal Services Authority Baghmara organized a special Childrens’ Day Celebration at Asim Chiring L.P. School to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru 1st Prime Minister of India. During the programme Miss R. D. K. Sangma Judicial Magistrate First Class spoke on the rights of children and raise awareness on the need to get them educated as they are the future of the country. Various interactive programmes were also conducted during the session.