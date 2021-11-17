Assam CM hands over cheque of Rs 50 lakh to widow of slain AR jawan

GUWAHATI, November 17: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of

martyred Assam Rifles jawan Suman Swargiary at Thekerakuchi Kanhibari village of

Barama in Baksa district today and met the family of the martyr.

Suman Swargiary who was a rifleman of the Assam Rifles was killed in a militant ambush

Along with seven others including the commanding officer of the unit at Churachandpur

district of Manipur on November 13.

The Chief Minister placed a wreath at the portrait of the jawan and offered his tribute to the

martyr.

Chief Minister Sarma also interacted with the family of the martyred jawan and conveyed to

them his deepest condolences. He also handed over a cheque of Rs. 50 lakh to the widow of the slain jawan as a mark of honour to his ultimate sacrifice of the country.

Further, as per request of the local people, the Chief Minister asked the PWD Department to

take urgent steps for construction of the road of the village. He said that the road will be

named after the martyr. Chief Minister Sarma also said that a rural stadium will be built at

Hirimba Bodo High School, where the martyr studied.

Handloom and Textiles Minister UG Brahma, MLA and Political Secretary to CM Jayanta

Malla Baruah, MLAs Bhupen Bodo, Lawrence Islary and Jiron Basumatary were also present

during the visit of the Chief Minister.