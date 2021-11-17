Sakkari, Badosa reach WTA Finals semis

By Agencies

GUADALAJARA, Nov 16: Maria Sakkari needed almost three hours to upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Monday and advance to a semifinal against Anett Kontaveit at the WTA Finals.
Fourth-seeded Sakkari took advantage of Sabalenka´s 19 double faults in the longest match at the tournament in Mexico, lasting 2 hours and 47 minutes.
The 26-year-old Sakkari started the year ranked 21st. After reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros and the U.S. Open, she became the first Greek woman to qualify for the WTA’s season-ending tournament. Paula Badosa will play Garbiñe Muguruza in Tuesday’s other semifinal match.
The 23-year-old Belarus star then went ahead 3-1 in the third but self-destructed with double faults, and Sakkari won five straight games to secure the victory.
Earlier, Iga Swiatek spoiled Badosa’s birthday with a 7-5, 6-4 win, but it didn’t change the outcome of the group. The 20-year-old Swiatek, the youngest player in the eight-women field, rallied from a break down in each set.
Badosa, who turned 24 on Monday, had already qualified first in their group with her opening two wins. (AP)

