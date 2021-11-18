All India Online Inter-school chess c’ship concludes

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: The Late Kailash Nath Sarma Memorial 3rd All India Open Online Inter School Children Chess championship 2021 concluded on Wednesday with over 200 players from across the country participating in the 3-day event organised by Snehabandhan and Assam Chess Club.

The results are as follows:

Class up to 4 category: Yati Agarwal (Champion), Suzein Ahmed (2nd), Arhaan Rahman Bora (3rd), Viraj Upadhyay and Abhinav Das(joint 4th)

Class 5 to 8 category: Abhigyan Goswami (Champion), Tanveer Ahmed (2nd), Afsheen Afsha Zaman (3rd), Nalinakhya Kashyap (4th) and Barnil Kumar Das (4th).

Class 9 to 12 category: Mayank Sonare (Champion) Maharnav Das (2nd), Sivangi Priya Kashyap (3rd), Bharsita Sahariah (4th) and Barnil Kumar Das (5th).

Best player of the tournament: Barnil Kumar Das (St. Paul’s English Medium School Barpeta).