Stalemate over Byrnihat railhead continues

SHILLONG, Nov 17: Connecting Shillong with the railway network continues to remain a distant dream as the pressure groups in the state have stuck to their guns – they first want the implementation of Inner Line Permit and introduction of other mechanisms to tackle the influx of illegal immigrants.

At a meeting held recently, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi had tried to convince them that if the state is connected with the railway network, it will bring in multiple benefits. However, they remained unmoved.

During the meeting, officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) gave a power-point presentation on the benefits. They said the NFR has plans of connect Byrnihat with Tetelia in the first phase and Shillong with Byrnihat in the second phase.

Sources said the NFR would proceed with the work only if the state government gives the go-ahead. They said even if the project has to be shelved, the necessary request has to come from the state government. The work has remained stalled since 2017-18.

NFR sources said the benefits and advantages will be unlimited. During an earlier visit to the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said Shillong would be connected with the railways by 2023.

The pressure groups were told at the meeting that strategically the development of the railway network is important as the state shares a border with Bangladesh.

The sources said the industries, such as cement and bamboo, in Meghalaya will get a better market in other parts of the state since the railways will ensure easy movement of the product.

They said the railways will generate employment and help reduce the prices of essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, food grains etc.

“The railways will ensure the flow of commodities to the state even during bandhs and strikes in other parts of the country,” the sources said.

The pressure groups were also told that the railways will help develop areas where stations will come up and benefit the locals as their land will be used for developmental works. “As there will be improvement in communication/transportation, the cost of travel will also get reduced. Access to the coal of Meghalaya from outside will be easy,” the sources said.

Further, they said the tourism sector and health infrastructure will also get strengthened. The railways will construct medical facilities, the sources said.

As regards the protection of environment, they said there will be less air pollution. In due course, there will be no air pollution at all when the railways will introduce electric trains.