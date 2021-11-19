Krem Mawtynhiang reopens for tourists

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 18: Krem Mawtynhiang or Mawtynhiang Cave, located at Iawpaw Hill in Nongnah village, South West Khasi Hills, which is one of the well-known destinations in the state for both tourists and locals, has reopened for after months of COVID-induced hiatus.

Tourism Officer, Mawkyrwat, LR Kharpomtiah, in the presence of the office-bearers of the Iawpaw Adventures & Tourism Association Nongnah and leaders of Domsohkhai village on Thursday declared that the tourist spot will reopen for tourists.

Speaking to media persons, the Tourism Officer expressed happiness over the reopening of the venue for tourists.

Kharpomtiah, however, requested all tourists to strictly follow the guidelines highlighted by the Iawpaw Adventures & Tourism Association Nongnah to avoid any untoward incidents.

Secretary of Domsohkhai village, Kyrmen K Ryja, after viewing records, said the number of tourists visiting Nongnah village has seen an increase.