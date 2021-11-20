Basketball: India win 6th SABA C’ship title

Dhaka, Nov 19: The Indian men’s basketball team won the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 after defeating hosts Bangladesh 106-41, here on Friday.

This was India’s sixth SABA title in as many appearances having also won the title in 2002, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Against Bangladesh, the Vishesh Bhriguvanshi-led India were on the front foot early in the match and led the opening quarter 33-11. Continuing their scoring rate in the second and third quarters, adding 54 points while Bangladesh managed just 21.

At the final whistle, India were up by 65 points, ending 106-41 to win the title. (IANS)