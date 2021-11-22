TMC stages demonstration outside MHA to protest Saayoni Ghosh’s arrest

NEW DELHI, Nov 22: The Trinamool Congress on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here to protest against West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh’s arrest and alleged violence against the party cadres in Tripura.

Disappointed over not getting an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue, a 15-member TMC delegation is protesting outside the MHA.

Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on Sunday in Agartala under five sections of the IPC including murder and provocation with intent to cause riot, police said.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said: “We will continue to agitate till Shah gives us an appointment for meeting him.”

According to the TMC, the dharna is being staged to protest against police “brutality” in Tripura.

Derek O’Brien said: “We want to meet Shah as in Tripura, TMC activists and leaders are being brutally attacked and arrested on fake charges.”

TMC MP Saugata Roy said: “TMC leaders are being booked on fake charges, that is why we are protesting outside the ministry.”

TMC MP Dola Sen said, “As per the Supreme Court’s directions, every party has political rights. We are a regional party, but now we want to contest the Agartala Municipal Corporation elections. But whenever a TMC MP reaches Tripura, the lawmaker is beaten up. Our MPs are also not being given an appointment to meet Shah.”

The TMC leaders accused the BJP of continuously attacking the party candidates and workers and the Tripura police of “bias” despite the Supreme Court directions.

After winning West Bengal three times in a row, the TMC had announced to fight the Tripura and Goa Assembly polls. Currently, Tripura and Goa have BJP governments.

