Assam veterinary officer arrested for taking bribe

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: A joint team of Assam Police and vigilance and anti-corruption directorate on Tuesday evening laid a trap and arrested an officer of the Assam animal husbandry and veterinary department for taking a bribe from the complainant.

Official sources informed that Arup Jyoti Bhuyan, a deputy director of the animal husbandry and veterinary department was caught red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20000 from the complainant in the Dispur area.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Bhuyan in presence of the independent witnesses.

“A complaint was received by the Kokrajhar superintendent of police to the effect that the complainant owns a dairy farm and in order to bring three milch cows to his farm from Alipurduar (North Bengal), he approached the concerned veterinary doctor, namely Arup Jyoti Bhuyan, deputy director, animal husbandry and veterinary department, Chenikuthi, Guwahati for providing necessary transit permit for the purpose,” a statement issued here said.

According to the complaint, Bhuyan demanded the bribe from the complainant for issuing the permit.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached SP, Kokrajhar for taking necessary legal action against the public servant,” the statement said.

A case (number 817/2021) was registered at Kokrajhar police station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended 2018) against the deputy director on Tuesday. “Necessary follow up legal action is being taken,” it added.