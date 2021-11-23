Hek discusses poll strategy with BJP leader

NEW DELHI, Nov 22: Former minister and senior BJP leader, AL Hek on Monday held detailed discussions with party’s national general secretary, Arun Singh here to chalk out a strategy for the 2023 assembly polls in Meghalaya targeting a sizable number of seats both in Khasi Hills and Garo Hills.

After the meeting, Hek said that with minute strategies and strong candidates, BJP can garner 15 to 20 seats in Meghalaya. He said that he had discussed ways and means to reorganise the state party and strengthen the cadres before the election campaign which will start from next year itself.

Both the leaders agreed that Congress has become a spent force in the Northeast going by its poor performance in the just concluded by-elections not only in Meghalaya but also other states in the region.

Hek, who is adviser to the NPP-led MDA Government and is also a member of the BJP national executive committee, expressed confidence that the party will record a sterling performance in the 2023 assembly polls.