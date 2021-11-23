Sanbor Shullai joining NPP? Prestone Tynsong unaware

SHILLONG, Nov 22: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on Monday, said he had no idea if BJP leader Sanbor Shullai, who is also a Cabinet Minister, will defect to the National People’s Party (NPP).

“I don’t know if he is intending to join or not. So, I cannot say anything right now,” Tynsong, who is a senior NPP leader, told reporters.

He was reacting to reports that Shullai was likely to quit the BJP since it is not performing well in the state.

Tynsong said the NPP will welcome anybody who intends to join the party. He also said that nobody approached him to join the party.

The Congress is trying to persuade former Chief Minister, DD Lapang to join the party but Tynsong reiterated that the veteran politician is very much with the NPP.

Meanwhile, he took a jibe at BJP Meghalaya in-charge, M Chuba Ao for the latter’s “begging bowl” comment.

“Ao is too young in politics and needs some training…” Tynsong said.

Terming the BJP leader’s comment as “nonsense, illogical and regrettable”, the Deputy CM said irrespective of whichever party is in power in a state, it needs to go to the central government.

He said the BJP and its leaders, like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, too go to New Delhi to push for developmental grants and discuss and negotiate state’s developments.

“I think he forgot that he is a leader,” Tynsong said.

Asked about the allegation of BJP that many central schemes are not being implemented properly in Meghalaya, he asked the party to share specific details of the schemes.

“In MGNREGA, we are the best-performing state. We are doing well also in Jal Jeevan Mission,” Tynsong said.

In a veiled attack on the NPP two days ago, Ao had stated: “These regional parties with national outlook have one agenda – go to Delhi with a begging bowl. What they do with it after returning is an open secret.”