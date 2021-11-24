India A toil on Day 1 off unofficial Test

Bloemfontein, Nov 23: The India A bowlers had a tough time on the field as Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi scored centuries to take South Africa A to 343 for three at stumps on day one of the opening unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

After opting to bowl, the Priyank Panchal-led side got two early wickets before Malan (157*) and Zorzi (117)shared a 217-run stand for the third wicket to put South Africa A in a strong position in the four-day game.

Pacer Navdeep Saini took a wicket and so did left-arm speedster Arzan Nagwaswalla and Umran Malik, who was picked in the A squad after impressing with his extra pace in the IPL. All the three spinners – Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham and Baba Aparajith – failed to pick up a wicket. (PTI)