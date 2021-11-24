Sibal attacks govt over rise in prices of fuel, vegetables

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the inflation, and said it has reached ‘milestones’ in price graphs.

Sibal said in a tweet, “Price graphs Price: petrol: Rs 103 per litre diesel: Rs 83 per litre tomatoes: Rs 85 to Rs 125 per kilo Signal milestones! Acchhe Din!”

The Congress has been consistently slamming the government for rising inflation. It has said that the party will raise the issue in Parliament and organise a rally in mid-December to highlight the plight of the people.

The Congress said that the government has ‘imposed section 144 in the kitchen, when it comes to tomatoes and onions’.

“Why is it that we are paying Rs. 100 for a kilogram of tomatoes, Rs. 120 for capsicum, Rs. 50 for onions? Why is it that the farmers find it difficult to produce these commodities because of the input cost, which is very high? We have been repeating here, GST on agricultural equipment, the price of DAP, the price of diesel, after all, all these commodities come from various parts of the country to the Azadpur Mandi here.” said Pawan Khera

The Congress alleged that the common component of the inflation is the price of fuel, which has seen an unprecedented hike.

Khera said Prime Minister Modi has many problems, but, one of them is, that he realises his mistakes, a year later. “Farmers’ bill, the black laws, demonetisation, he silently acknowledges his mistake, because they don’t celebrate the anniversary of demonetisation anymore. They never celebrated it. 2017 was the last time they celebrated it and then they withdrew it.”

The Congress said the common man struggles to pay EMIs, monthly bills, whether it is milk, petrol, diesel, cooking oil, vegetables. The party has criticised the GST on readymade garments and footwear which has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent.

IANS