Stay focused as a team, advices Manpreet

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23: Staying focused as a team in times of adversity is the key to success in a high-profile tournament like the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, advised Manpreet Singh, captain of India’s Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning side to his young colleague Vivek Sagar Prasad. Defending champions India will open their campaign in the FIH Junior World Cup against France at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday, and Manpreet had some key advice for Prasad, captain of the home team. “I have spoken to Vivek (Prasad) many times. I told him the main thing for them is to remain as a team,” Manpreet said in a release issued by Hockey India. “Winning and losing is part of the game. But when we lose, there is a tendency to point fingers, but I told him that the team should not do that and just focus on your game. Just stay as a team. And that will help you win every match.” (PTI)