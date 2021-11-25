MP undertakes arduous trip to Mawmamg

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Rajya Sabha member, Rakesh Sinha who was invited to Shillong for the Seng Kut Snem function on Tuesday, left for his adopted village of Kongthong at 6 am on Wednesday and from there walked to Mawmang an adjoining village which he also wants to bring under the ambit of his adoption. It takes over 75 minutes to walk to and from Mawmang but Sinha undertook the arduous journey as he wanted to distribute shoes to the children of that village.

On his return from Mawmang and Kongthong, the MP left for Raliang in West Jaintia Hills to meet with this year’s Padma Shri recipient, Trinity Saioo.

Speaking to this reporter, Prof Sinha said he wanted to familiarize himself with Meghalaya. “I am shocked at the quarrying and stone mining activity taking place on my way to Kongthong. This is not an environmentally sustainable activity and Meghalaya cannot promote tourism and also carry on with such activities. The state will have to choose one or the other,” he observed.

On his way to Jaintia Hills, the Rajya Sabha member also witnessed a lot of coal mining activity. It may be reminded that Prof Sinha had raised questions on coal mining in the Upper House earlier this year and the Union Minister for Mines had replied that there is no coal mining in Meghalaya.

On Wednesday, Prof Sinha saw for himself that rat-hole mining activities are carrying in full public view. Sinha said he was going to take this up with Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.