IIT-Guwahati receives highest pre-placement offers in three years

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has seen a significant increase in pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year, with students receiving as many as 179 PPOs during the academic year 2021-22 so far, the highest in three years.

The entire recruitment process is being conducted in virtual mode where the companies and students are participating from their respective places.

“Most of the offers have come from sectors such as information technology/software, finance, analyst and product profiles. With industries recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic this year, there has been a rise in demand leading to an increase in the number of companies participating in campus placement,” a statement from IIT-G issued here on Friday said.

Last year (2020-21), students of the institute received 133 PPOs while in 2019-20, 133 PPOs came their way.

Speaking on the placements for the current academic year, Abhishek Kumar, head of the Centre for Career Development (CCD), IIT-G, said, “Team CCD is very excited and geared up for this year’s placement, which will be in a completely virtual model.”

This year, 300 firms were invited for campus placement and about 180 recruiters are expected to participate. In 2020-21, 250 firms were invited while 160 turned up for recruitment while in 2019, 200 firms were invited and 147 recruiters took part.

“The hiring trend has been on the rise specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPO offers through internships. Additionally, data science and quant profiles have seen a large number of openings. No sector has been affected, with the core profile remaining stagnant as compared to last year,” the statement said.

“It is expected that the rising PPOs will reduce the institute’s dependence on final placement. Major companies that are hiring include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Oracle, Sprinklr, JP Morgan and Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj, Uber, Schlumberger, Graviton, Amazon, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, among others,” it said.

Last year, the institute had received a few international offers from Japan as well.