Local MLA assures Rs 10 Lakh to SHGs

TURA, Nov 26: North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma has assured to provide financial assistance from the MLA scheme to National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) Women Self Help Groups (SHG).

Sangma made the assurance during the interactive program with the SHG members under the Tura Municipality Board (TMB) which was held at BAKDIL Office, Chandmari on Thursday. The local MLA assured that an amount of Rs 10 lakhs would be provided to the SHGs.

While interacting with the women, Sangma who was the Chief Guest promised to sanction Rs 10 lakh from the MLA scheme to support the activities being carried out by the self help groups. He also said that he would take up the idea of extending FOCUS program to urban areas in discussion with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to promote the producer groups especially for women of urban areas.

Sangma attended the programme in the presence of TMB Chairman and Guest of Honour Dr. J. D. Sangma, officials of Bakdil and around 70 members from Women SHGs.