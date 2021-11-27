Men’s U-25 State A Trophy: Meghalaya beat Mizoram

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 25: Meghalaya ended a run of three defeats to conclude their Men’s U-25 State A Trophy Plate Group campaign with a stirring 41-run victory against Mizoram in Guwahati today thanks to the exploits of Roberth Sangma, Adarsh Joshi and Arien B Sangma.

Meghalaya started by winning the toss, opting to bat first and then scoring 222 all out in 49.4 overs.

Arien (53 off 55 deliveries, 10 fours) and Roberth (52 off 73, eight fours) led the charge for the team with half-centuries for each.

Arien began in the company of Biprodeep Dasgupta, who made 18, in a 72-run partnership for the first wicket.

Ibitlang Thabah (14) also occupied the crease and provided a few helpful runs before tail-enders Abhishek Kumar (25) and Joshi (25) battered the ball around a bit, hitting all three of Meghalaya’s sixes.

Mizoram also began with a solid opening partnership of 77 but this was broken by Joshi, who went on to claim a total of five wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs.

Dasgupta took 2/26, while there were also individual scalps for Mukesh Kumar Ray (1/25) and Agreas Chamcham Sangma (1/38).

After six matches, Meghalaya come away with three victories and three defeats, finishing fourth in the seven-team table.